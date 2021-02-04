Detectives arrest two suspects in shooting that killed SUV driver in south Sacramento

Detectives have arrested two suspects accused of murder in the death of a man who was struck by gunfire as he drove a sport utility vehicle in south Sacramento last month.

Johnny Michael Castro, 39, of Sacramento, was killed Jan. 24 and found in his vehicle in the southwest corner of Gerber and Power Inn roads, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Jose Santana Leyva, 23, and Antonio Galvan, 19, were identified as suspects in the fatal shooting and arrested on suspicion of murder in Castro’s death, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in an update Tuesday evening. Leyva and Galvan were booked at the county jail on Jan. 29, according to jail records.

Along with the murder charge, Leyva and Galvan each face a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. They were arraigned Tuesday and are scheduled to return to court March 16.

The fatal shooting was first reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. Callers reported shots fired and that a small SUV had crashed at the intersection of Gerber and Power Inn roads, sheriff’s officials have said.

Another caller reported the SUV had been hit by gunfire and that someone in the vehicle was bleeding. Sheriff’s officials said this caller was an emergency medical technician who was providing medical aid to the gunshot victim after the SUV had crashed head on into a utility pole and came to a stop at a corner of the intersection.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrived at the scene. The firefighters continued to provided medical aid to Castro, but later pronounced him dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the SUV was not injured, sheriff’s officials said.