Man driving SUV killed in south Sacramento shooting, sheriff’s officials say

A man was killed Sunday evening after he was shot at while driving a sport utility vehicle in south Sacramento, sheriff’s officials said.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, callers reported shots fired and that a small SUV had collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Gerber and Power Inn roads, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

Another caller reported the SUV had been struck by gunfire and that someone inside the vehicle was bleeding. Sheriff’s officials said this caller was an emergency medical technician who was providing medical aid to the gunshot victim after the SUV had crashed head-on into a utility pole and came to a stop at a corner of the intersection.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrived at the scene. The firefighters continued to provide medical aid to the injured man but later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the news release.

A woman who was a passenger in the SUV was not injured, sheriff’s officials said. Homicide detectives were still investigating the fatal shooting Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was no suspect information or further details about the shooting available.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man killed once his family has been notified.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.