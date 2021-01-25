Woman injured in shooting at Yolo County home near Davis, sheriff’s officials say

Yolo County sheriff’s detectives on Monday were investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by gunfire and seriously injured at a rural home just north of Davis.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called for a reported shooting the home in the 44000 block of County Road 29, about two miles east of Highway 113.

The deputies arrived and found the woman injured by gunfire, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies performed life-saving measures on the injured woman before she was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said the woman suffered serious injuries, but they did not have an updated on her condition early Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s detectives were at the scene conducting interviews. The Sheriff’s Office said additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet available.