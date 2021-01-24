Sacramento police investigating reports of a midtown prowler who has residents on alert

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating reports of a man in the midtown area terrorizing women by looking through windows of residences.

Officer Karl Chan, a department spokesman, said there have been three documented reports that describe a man behaving suspiciously and peering into midtown homes at women.

In some of these instances — which at the earliest date to November — he has left behind items for the women, Chan said.

Police are not entirely sure whether these cases are connected and no clear suspect description has emerged, according to Chan.

Police have ramped up patrols in the areas surrounding the reports of the prowler and detectives are working through video surveillance evidence to apprehend the suspect.

While the department’s investigation is underway, Chan said anyone who witnesses similar suspicious activity to report to the police.

Fortunately, Chan said, there have been no injuries or reported acts of violence connected with the suspected peeping Tom.