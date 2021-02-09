Authorities release name of the man found dead in North Sacramento fourplex fire

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a 65-year-old man found dead in a home early Sunday near Richardson Village Park in North Sacramento.

James Bischoff of Sacramento was found dead in the home in the 3000 block of Altos Avenue, just west of Rio Linda Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters were called to the area about 4:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a burning single-story fourplex on Altos Avenue, the Sacramento Fire Department reported. The fire began in one of the fourplex units, but the flames had spread into the attic, fire officials said.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, they found Bischoff’s body. Authorities initially described Bischoff as a man in his late 50s.