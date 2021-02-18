Sacramento man, 26, killed in solo crash on Garden Highway

A 26-year-old Sacramento man was killed Wednesday evening after his car crashed into a utility pole along the side of Garden Highway, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on eastbound Garden Highway near Powerline Road. Investigating officers determined the driver of a white Honda Accord lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole, the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role, the CHP said.

No other details were available. The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family.