One man killed, another arrested in suspected DUI crash on Highway 99 in Galt, CHP says

One passenger died and another man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection with a single-vehicle crash late Thursday on Highway 99 in Galt, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Zakarius Brown, 40, was the passenger who died in the fatal car crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Highway 99, just north of the Central Galt exit ramp, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. Brown’s city of residence was not available Friday.

Jonathan Ratta, 28, of Lathrop, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a news release from the CHP South Sacramento Area Office. Ratta was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he remained in custody Friday afternoon.

Jail records indicated that Ratta was suspected of driving with a suspended or revoked license for a previous DUI conviction.

A 27-year-old man from Lexington Hills, N.C., also was a passenger in the white BMW sedan that crashed. The CHP said the North Carolina man, who suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene of the crash and was later taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.

The CHP reported that Ratta was driving the white BMW north on Highway 99 at a speed of about 80 to 90 mph during heavy rainfall when the car struck a center divider. The BMW then skidded sideways across both northbound lanes in a northeasterly direction.

The BMW then went off the east side of the highway and up an embankment before the car’s front passenger door struck a large tree, according to the CHP.

The impact of the crash caused a “major intrusion” into the BMW, and the car overturned at least once, CHP officials said. The BMW came to rest on its roof in the dirt-and-grass area, just north of the C Street over crossing.

Medics pronounced Brown dead at the scene. CHP officials said investigators believe Brown was not wearing a seat belt when the fatal crash occurred.

The CHP said Ratta left the scene of the crash and was apprehended about 100 yards away by officers from the Galt Police Department. CHP officers determined Ratta was impaired and arrested him.

Authorities found in the wrecked BMW a loaded Polymer 80 pistol, which is a Glock 19 clone, along with a high-capacity magazine for 30 bullets, CHP officials said. The gun did not have a serial number, according to the CHP.