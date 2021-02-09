Rocklin police continues search for driver who struck pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run

Trevor Swahn died Thursday Feb. 6, 2021, after he was struck by a vehicle on Sierra College Boulevard near Schriber Way in Rocklin, California.

Police officials on Tuesday released the name and a photo of a man who died last week in a hit-and-run in Rocklin as investigators continue to look for the driver and the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

Investigators have limited information on the hit-and-run that killed Trevor Swahn, 30, on Thursday night, according to a news release from the Rocklin Police Department. Police said Swahn had physical disabilities.

“We are reaching out to our Rocklin community for assistance in this matter and would encourage you to contact us with any information you may have,” police said in the news release. “These additional leads may help us solve this case and bring closure to Trevor’s family.”

About 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person “laying in the roadway” on Sierra College Boulevard near Schriber Way, the Police Department has said. The area is just south of the Rocklin Shopping Centers.

Officers arrived and spotted the injured man, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, police said. Swahn was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Rocklin police Detective Sgt. Eric Dollar said investigators did not have a description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian. He said they’re hoping a passerby might have seen something and can provide that information to police.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatality to call Detective Infante 916-625-5461 or the Rocklin Police Department Investigations Unit at 916-625-5400.