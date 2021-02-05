Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Sierra College Boulevard in Rocklin

Officers were investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and found on Sierra College Boulevard late Thursday in Rocklin.

About 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person “laying in the roadway” on Sierra College Boulevard near Schriber Way, the Rocklin Police Department announced in a news release Friday morning. The area is just south of the Rocklin Shopping Centers.

The officers arrived at the scene and spotted the pedestrian who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, police officials said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police news release did not indicate whether this fatality was a hit-and-run or whether the vehicle believed to have hit the pedestrian remained at the scene. Rocklin police officials were not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatality to call the Rocklin Police Department Investigations Unit at 916-625-5400.