Placerville police investigating death of man after body found near homeless camp

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday on an embankment near a homeless camp in Placerville.

About 7:30 a.m., police dispatchers received a call reporting a possible dead body found down an embankment, just off of Broadway, the Placerville Police Department announced in a news release. The caller said he was walking along the road when he noticed the body.

Officers and medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead. Police said the area is a known homeless camp.

The man who died is known to police. The El Dorado County Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family has been properly notified. He was last seen Monday at the homeless camp drinking alcohol before leaving about 7 p.m., police said.

The Police Department Investigations Unit asked the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations team to assist in this death investigation. A thorough review of the scene by the CSI team revealed “nothing of suspicion,” according to the police news release.

Police investigators are working with the Coroner’s Office to determine the man’s cause of death. An autopsy, including a toxicology report, is pending.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this death to call the Placerville Police Department at 530-642-5210.