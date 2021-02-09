Two teens arrested after Elk Grove explosion — with more destructive devices in car

Officers investigating sounds of a large explosion over the weekend in Elk Grove arrested two teens after “M-80-style” explosives were found in their car, police officials said.

The large explosion was heard Saturday evening in the residential area near Lockford Way and East Park Drive, just north of Strong Park, less than two miles east of Highway 99.

A resident gave information to police about a vehicle suspected of being involved in the explosion, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, the officers arrived in the area and found the suspect vehicle. As they approached and spoke to two 17-year-old boys inside the car, the officers spotted the “M-80-style” explosives and items commonly used to manufacture explosive devices, police officials said.

The teens were detained as the officers searched the teens and the car, which led the officers to find more “M-80-style” explosive devices, according to police.

The Sacramento County sheriff’s bomb squad was called to the scene to help police confiscate the explosives.

The teens, one from Elk Grove and the other from Sacramento, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device or explosive and possessing materials with the intent to make a destructive device or explosive, said Officer Hannah Gray, an Elk Grove police spokeswoman. The teens were booked at the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

“Although this arrest is no doubt a step in the right direction with stopping the loud booms heard in town, we will continue our efforts into investigating any reports of explosions,” police said in an announcement of the arrests.

Officials asked anyone with information about loud explosions to call the Police Department at 916-714-5115.