Seen this minivan? Sacramento CHP seeks driver who hit mother pushing infant in stroller

The California Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon was looking for the driver of a minivan that struck a mother pushing her infant child in a stroller Sunday as they walked across a street in the Vineyard neighborhood of south Sacramento County.

Investigators released video of the minivan, a Honda Odyssey, as the vehicle struck the mother before driving away, according to the CHP South Sacramento Area Office.

The hit-and-run occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lucchesi Drive, walking east across Harney Way in the neighborhood several blocks east of Elk Grove Florin Road.

The 36-year-old mother was pushing the stroller on the south side of Lucchesi Drive and walking east across Harney. CHP officials said the Honda Odyssey was heading west on Lucchesi and made a left turn onto Harney, when the minivan and struck the mother.

As a result of the collision, the stroller was turned onto its side and the infant was ejected onto the street, the CHP reported. The minivan driver left the area without checking on the mother and her child.

CHP officials said the mother and her child were taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment of their injuries. The mother and her 8-month-old child were are out of the hospital and recovering Monday evening, CBS13 reported.

CHP investigators believe the model year of Honda Odyssey is from 2003 to 2007, and there is damage from a previous collision on the bottom of the minivan’s rear tailgate and right rear bumper.

Investigators asked anyone who knows the minivan driver or where the Honda Odyssey is to call the CHP South Sacramento office at 916-897-5600 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ask for Officers Taylor or Young. After regular business hours, callers with information can call the Sacramento CHP Communication Center at 916-861-1300.