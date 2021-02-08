Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

North Highlands man charged with homicide in hit-and-run death, Sacramento deputies say

A Sacramento-area man arrested more than a week ago in connection with a hit-and-run killing in Rancho Cordova was identified Monday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Santiago Alvarez Valencia, 25, of North Highlands was arrested Jan. 31, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency contractually runs the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Alvarez Valencia was arrested two days after Christopher Ceja Ramirez of Rancho Cordova died Jan. 29 after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot at a business in the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard, deputies said.

In a previous release, the Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers were notified just after 9 p.m. of a unconscious man in the Folsom Boulevard parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they found Ramirez unresponsive with “significant trauma to his body,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Ramirez, 29, was pronounced dead by fire personnel.

Another man who had been hit by the same vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries, deputies said.

Alvarez Valencia, who was arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Feb. 2 on felony charges of homicide and attempted homicide, is being held without bail in Sacramento County Main Jail. He’ll return to court Feb. 16.

The motive and relationship between the suspect and victim was under investigation, deputies said.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Noel Harris
Noel Harris
Noel Harris is the assistant local editor for The Sacramento Bee. A former Kings beat reporter who still occasionally writes, he’s been in professional journalism for more than 20 years. His roles have included sports editor at The Modesto Bee and news editor at two smaller California newspapers, as well as online producer, page designer and copy editor.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service