Minivan that hit mother with stroller found; Sacramento CHP looks for ‘person of interest’

Investigators have found the minivan that struck a mother as she pushed a stroller in south Sacramento County and are looking for a man considered a “person of interest” in the hit-and-run, the California Highway Patrol reported.

After recovering the abandoned Honda Odyssey minivan, investigators identified Joel Alonzo as the “person of interest,” the CHP South Sacramento Area Office announced Wednesday in a news release.

With help from a tip from the public, CHP investigators found the minivan in the 9800 block of Dino Drive in Elk Grove, a few miles south of where the minivan struck the woman while walking across a residential street in the Vineyard neighborhood of south Sacramento County.

Investigators on Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021, were looking for Joel Alonzo, who was considered as a “person of interest” in a hit-and-run that injured a mother as she pushed a stroller on Lucchesi Drive in south Sacramento County. California Highway Patrol

The hit-and-run occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lucchesi Drive, as the woman was walking in the neighborhood several blocks east of Elk Grove Florin Road.

The 36-year-old mother was pushing the stroller on the south side of Lucchesi Drive and walking east across Harney. CHP officials said the Honda Odyssey was heading west on Lucchesi and made a left turn onto Harney, when the minivan and struck the mother.

As a result of the collision, the stroller was turned onto its side and the infant was ejected onto the street, the CHP reported. The minivan driver left the area without checking on the mother and her child.

CHP investigators have released video of the minivan hitting the mother before driving away.

CHP officials said the mother and her child were taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment of their injuries. The mother and her 8-month-old child have since left the hospital and were recovering, CBS13 reported.

Investigators asked anyone with information on Alonzo’s whereabouts to call the CHP South Sacramento Area Office at 916-897-5600 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ask for Officer Young. After regular business hours, callers with information can call the Sacramento CHP Communication Center at 916-861-1300.