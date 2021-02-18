Sacramento County man dies in pickup crash along I-80 in North Highlands area, CHP says

An 82-year-old Sacramento County man died Thursday morning after the pickup he was driving struck a guardrail and a sign pole along Interstate 80 in the North Highlands area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Rio Linda man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP North Sacramento Area Office announced in a news release. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family has been properly notified.

The crash was reported about 8:40 a.m. Thursday on the Longview Drive exit ramp.

The man was driving a dark-blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup west along I-80 and got on the Longview exit ramp when the pickup struck the guardrail and an overhead sign pole, the CHP reported.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown before the fatal crash occurred. CHP officials said investigators did not know whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported and there was indication that other vehicles were involved.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the fatal crash or has additional information to call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the CHP North Sacramento Area Office at 916-348-2300 or 916-798-0975.