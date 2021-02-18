Sacramento County driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-5 near Woodland, CHP says

A driver from Sacramento County died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 near Woodland, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver who died, a woman from Antelope, was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, according to a news release from the CHP Woodland Area Office.

The driver’s age was not available. The Yolo County Coroner’s Office will release her name once her family has been properly notified.

The fatal crash was reported about 7:20 a.m. Thursday along the southbound lanes of I-5, just south of County Road 103. The Antelope resident was driving a 2016 Honda vehicle south on I-5.

The Honda, for an unknown reason, left the road and struck a metal-and-wood center divider, the CHP reported. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

CHP officials said investigators did not know whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash, which remained under investigation.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal crash to call the CHP Woodland Area Office at 530-662-4685.