Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Interstate 5 in Woodland, CHP says

A pedestrian died over the weekend after trying to cross the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Woodland and getting hit by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers were called to that area of I-5 just south of East Street for a reported traffic collision involving a pedestrian about 11:20 p.m. Friday, the CHP Woodland Area Office announced in a news release Monday morning.

A driver in a 2020 Nissan was heading north on I-5, when the pedestrian tried to cross the northbound lanes. CHP officials said the pedestrian ran into the path of the vehicle and was struck by the Nissan.

The pedestrian died from the injuries. The Nissan driver was not injured. There was nothing to indicate on Monday that alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash, CHP officials said.

The CHP did not indicate in the news release whether the pedestrian was male or female or list the age of the pedestrian. The Yolo County Coroner’s Office will release the pedestrian’s name once the family has been properly notified.