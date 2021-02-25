Second victim identified in fatal crash outside Franklin High School in Elk Grove

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the second victim killed in a horrific single-vehicle collision earlier this week in Elk Grove, in which a car crashed into a tree in front of Franklin High School and split in half.

Amara Bush, 18, of Sacramento, was named by the coroner as one of at least two occupants who died when a 2004 Toyota Camry struck a tree on Whitelock Parkway shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

The coroner previously identified another victim as Naiomi Michelle, also 18, of Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department said there were four total occupants in the Toyota. Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, one of whom was located by first responders outside of the vehicle and the other requiring extrication.

A third occupant, also extricated, was rushed to a hospital with “critical injuries,” according to a police news release. The final occupant was located outside of the vehicle and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

It was not clear which of the four occupants was driving the car. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

No update was available on the critically injured patient’s status.