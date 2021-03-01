‘I-5 Strangler’ Roger Kibbe, Sacramento-area serial killer and rapist, killed in prison

California Dept. of Corrections

Convicted serial killer Roger Reece Kibbe, known as the “I-5 Strangler,” was killed early Sunday morning at the state prison where he was serving consecutive life sentences, authorities said.

Kibbe, 81, died at around 12:45 a.m. at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. “It is being investigated as a homicide,” Amador County Undersheriff Gary Redman said Monday.

Kibbe was serving multiple life sentences for killing at least seven women over two decades.

He was first convicted in 1991 of strangling a 17-year-old West Sacramento prostitute, Darcine Frackenpohl, a runaway from Seattle, and leaving her nude body at Echo Summit. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 1987 murder.

Detectives had long suspected Kibbe of murdering several others.

They got their break in 2008, when a new San Joaquin County indictment accused him of the murders of Lou Ellen Burleigh in 1977 and the deaths of Barbara Ann Scott, Stephanie Brown, Charmaine Sabrah, Katherine Kelly Quinones and Lora Heedrick — all in 1986.

Fibers and other microscopic evidence developed by state Department of Justice criminalist Faye Springer linked Kibbe to the deaths of Heedrick and the two Sacramento women, Brown and Sabrah.

Sacramento resident Brown, 19, was found the morning of June 15, 1986, in a ditch beside Highway 12 near Terminus Island. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted. A crumpled map was found alongside her car near Hood Franklin Road and I-5.

Sabrah, 26, of Sacramento, was returning to Sacramento on Aug. 17, 1986, when her car broke down at Peltier Road and I-5. Leaving her mother with the automobile, Sabrah drove off in a two-seater sports car with a man who offered to help. The strangled body of the mother of three was found Nov. 9, 1986, near Highway 124 in Amador County.

Heedrick, 21, of Modesto, was last seen April 20, 1986, in her hometown, when she got into a car headed toward Highway 99. Her body was found Sept. 6, 1986, near Highway 12 and Interstate 5.

Kibbe often left a signature — random cuts in his victims’ clothing. At the time of his 1991 conviction, authorities listed the deaths of Heedrick, Brown and Sabrah as “I-5 Strangler” slayings.

In 2009, Kibbe pleaded guilty to the new murder counts with special enhancements for rape and kidnapping. He was to serve consecutive life sentences in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.