Serial rapist Mark Manteuffel sentenced to additional prison time for brutal 1990s attacks

Mark Jeffrey Manteuffel, the serial rapist sentenced in October to 29 years in state prison for his attacks of two Sacramento-area women in the early 1990s after DNA sleuthing pulled him our of hiding, was sentenced Friday in Woodland to additional years behind bars for the rape of a University of California, Davis student more than 25 years ago.

Sacramento County District Attorney’s officials announced the Yolo County sentencing Monday in a statement.

Manteuffel hid in plain sight for more than 25 years, making his career in federal corrections before Sacramento County detectives and forensics experts mined DNA evidence to find their man at a Georgia restaurant in June 2019.

The Davis woman was jogging to a local market for dinner in January 1994 when she was grabbed by a masked Manteuffel, subdued with a stun gun and sexually attacked. Manteuffel, 60, will serve a total of 35 years in prison for the rapes, following the sentencing in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland.

Manteuffel was one of three blockbuster cases cracked by Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office criminologists who used familial DNA technology to find their suspect after years on the hunt. The cases included East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo, sentenced in August to life in prison for his decades-long string of rapes and murders; and NorCal Rapist Roy Charles Waller, who was found guilty of multiple rapes by a Sacramento jury in November.

Manteuffel was the third of the three highly-sought suspects captured when Sacramento investigators tracked him to Decatur, Georgia.

But it was 20 years ago that local officials used DNA evidence from the brutal attacks to obtain California’s first DNA-based “John Doe” warrant that nearly two decades later would lead to Manteuffel’s arrest.

Meantime, Manteuffel’s victims waited for justice and their chance to face their attacker in court.

One of the Sacramento victims attacked at her East Sacramento home in 1994 took the stand in 2019, just months before she died, to deliver the testimony that ultimately led Manteuffel to seek a plea deal in the case. The woman and Manteuffel’s first victim, attacked at her Rosemont home, described the crimes in similarly chilling detail. Both were blindsided by the man who broke into their homes, then were beaten and brutalized for hours before Manteuffel left their homes with threats that he would kill them if they told police.

Manteuffel’s first victim was present in the Sacramento courtroom for his October sentencing, calling his act “cowardly” and telling the court that Manteuffel “did not break me.”

Manteuffel pleaded guilty in July to the Sacramento County attacks before pleading guilty to the Davis attack ahead of Friday’s sentencing.