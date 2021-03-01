Authorities release name of man fatally struck by vehicle on Interstate 5 in Sacramento

Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who died last week after he was struck by a car while walking across the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the American River in Sacramento.

Austin Waters died after he was hit by the car on I-5 just north of Richards Boulevard about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office announced Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol reported that the 24-year-old Rio Linda man was struck by a Lexus IS250 sedan heading south on I-5 at about 60 to 70 mph.

Waters was walking on the freeway in the southbound lanes from the center divider to the road shoulder on the west side of I-5, the CHP South Sacramento Area Office announced in a news release last week.

CHP officials said Waters walked directly into the path of the Lexus driven by a 52-year-old Sacramento woman, who was unable to stop or slow her car. The left side of the Lexus hit Waters, who was thrown to the ground.

Waters’ body was found partially in the far right lane and on the road shoulder on the west side of the freeway, the CHP reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials have said the driver stopped and cooperated with investigators before she was released.