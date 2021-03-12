The pandemic in pictures: A year our children will never forget

No one will forget the experience of living through the coronavirus pandemic. But those memories will last longest in the minds of today’s children.

As we reach the various one-year milestones of the pandemic, this collection of images taken by the Bee’s photographers attempts to capture that experience.

Masks, Chromebooks, empty desks. Here’s a look at the pandemic in pictures, viewed through the lens of our youth:

Riley Flynn, 16, of Rocklin, was posing in her prom dress when her dog Barley decided to join in on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Flynn, a junior at Rocklin High School, joins many high schoolers who are disappointed to miss the life experience at the prom as all events have been canceled due to the coronavirus for the remainder of the school year. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Mattew Lee, 9, Alexandra Lee, 8, and Martha Chang wear face masks out of concern of the coronavirus as they go grocery shopping at the SF Supermarket in south Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Chang said she was having difficulty finding masks in the area due to the high demand in the Asian community. Here family was the first one to be photographed by The Bee while wearing masks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

A teacher at Natomas Park Elementary School looks into an empty classroom after students had been sent home at the beginning of the coronavirus shutdown, Friday, March 13, 2020. Natomas Unified announced it will bring elementary students back on Feb. 23 as long as coronavirus infection rates remain within the state and county threshold. Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

6th grader Pamela Lopez picks out sewing supplies at W. E. Mitchell Middle School in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Two teachers who started a sewing club after school, decided to distribute sewing machines to their students while the school is closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The machines were placed outside the classroom about 6-10 feet apart so that the students could maintain their social distance. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Bradshaw Christian High School student Tomas Roberts, 18, voted Sacramento Porch Prom King, holds a photo of his girlfriend in her prom dress while he is photographed in front of his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Sacramento County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Sophomore Aniyah Simms smiles as she picks up a computer at El Camino Fundamental High School in Arden Arcade on Monday, March 30, 2020. The San Juan Unified School District is distributing Google Chromebooks for distance learning as schools are closed because of the coronavirus. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Russ Harmon, right, films wife Darci, in red Muppet costume, and daughters Bridget, 9, left, Clara, 6, and Alexis, 16, for a video lip syncing the song “Man or Muppet” from the Muppet movie on Friday, March 27, 2020, while on a walk in Ione. Amador County residents have cut their average distance traveled by more than 45% during the coronavirus crisis, according to a review of smartphone data. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Ryan Stockbridge, left, excitedly holds a pile of hotdogs as his mother Melissa Stockbridge hands him ice cream as the Sacramento River Cats sell $1 hot dogs, ice cream, and soda and $4 cans of beer to fans in celebration of what would have been their season home opener, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in a drive thru at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Shelfield Park Mission Oaks recreation and park district used yellow tape to keep children from the playground in Carmichael on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Warning signs read: “Mission Oaks Parks are currently remaining open. However, per California department of Health recommendation due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) we are asking that all park patrons keep a safe distance of six feet and abstain from unnecessary physical contact.” Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Kimberli Heck, a teacher at Winston Churchill Middle School in Carmichael, participates in a Zoom session with her students on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, during the coronavirus stay-at-home order. She doesn’t teach live she makes videos and lessons for her students to watch online. Then she follows up with them during office hours. “I just miss them and their quirkiness. I want to be back in the classroom,” Heck said. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Destiny Rogers of West Sacramento takes a Sweet 16 birthday photo on Sacramento’s Tower Bridge with her mother, April Thornbrough, on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020. The two took a break from staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic to get some fresh air and take a celebration photo at one of her favorite outdoor locations. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Danielle Mais is all smiles after going through Sacramento Charter High School’s drive up graduation celebration with her mom, Kerene Tucker-Mais, left, and getting her graduation cap and gown, flowers and a lawn sign poster with her senior picture on it, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. RenÈe C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

A masked Andrea Smith, culture and operations coordinator at Sacramento Charter High School, roller skated up to cars as she passed out graduation caps and gowns, flowers and lawn posters with senior portraits on them to the class of 2020 graduates on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. RenÈe C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Sarah Standfield of Elk Grove kisses her son Elijah, 4, through a face mask during a peaceful protest in Elk Grove for George Floyd on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Safiya, 4, gets help from her mother, Laila Barakat, with writing her numbers during a review session Friday, July 17, 2020, in Elk Grove. Barakat and husband Abdullah Mourad spent months researching and learning about homeschooling in preparation for adopting the practice for their household. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Star Spangled Drive In Independence Day fireworks show fires off in the sky above 14-year olds Ava Borchers, center, of Roseville, and Taylor Daggett, of Rocklin, on Friday, July 3, 2020, south of Highway 50 in the planned Folsom Ranch community. Tickets were sold out in advance, limiting attendance for the locally-sponsored event, which was advertised as a socially-distanced and safe evening celebrating the community and nation. Xavier MascareÒas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Katherine Cameron, 5, hugs her father, Brian, as she waits to attend her first day of school at Rescue Elementary School on Monday, Aug 17, 2020. The school is able to open for in-class instruction because El Dorado County is not on the state’s coronavirus watchlist. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kindergarten teacher Angelica Garcia greets Kenzie Burse, 5, during the first day of school at Rescue Elementary School on Monday, Aug 17, 2020 in Rescue. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Tulley Smith, 6, a first-grader at Leataata Floyd Elementary School, works with his mom Marcheri Smith on online distance learning in their home in Sacramento on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Smith and her son have been struggling with distance learning because of unreliable internet and the lack of social activities for Tulley. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Trick-or-treater Ashton Coniglio, 13, left, who said he is dressed as a plague doctor, thanks resident Chris Conlin for candy, which he dispensed through a tube for social distancing, while celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in East Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

First grader Mateo Galvez wears a face shield as he sits at his desk during the first day of in-person instruction at St. John Vianney School in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Nineteen private schools in Sacramento County were granted waivers last week allowing in-person teaching during the coronavirus pandemic for K-6 students. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Maia Lee, 16, center, of Granite Bay, wears a mask and social distances during a trainee pointe class under the watchful eye of director Cynthia Dayer, left back, in a newly constructed outdoor studio on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The School of Sacramento Ballet is adapting during the pandemic and now offering an outdoor ballet studio so some of their classes can dance in person.The pandemic has really made an emergency for that age group because we have to build and work so intensively to make the hurdle into the professional dance world, Drayer said. “This is a huge blessing that we can offer this.” Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Paisley Murphy, 5, stands outside Folsom Hills Elementary School holding a chalkboard sign that says “First Day of Re-Do Kindergarten” with her stepmother Brittany Murphy on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. It was the first day of in-class instruction for elementary schools in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District since they closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

School children wait in socially distanced lines before they start their first day of in-class instruction at Folsom Hills Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Melanie Ely kisses her daughter Madison, a kindergartener at Folsom Hills Elementary School, before she enters the gates to her class on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. It was the first day of school for students the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, the largest district in Sacramento County to reopen for in-class instruction. Parents were not allowed to step foot onto campus due to coronavirus protocols. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Naomi Cohen, left, and her son, Shalom Cohen, 8, wait with dozens of other cars to participate in a car menorah parade — coinciding with similar parades and distanced celebrations amid the pandemic around the world — before the lighting of a menorah at the Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Sacramento. Shalom said one of his favorite parts of the holiday is also celebrating his little sister’s birthday, who was “born on the third light.” The event was held by the Chabad Centers of the Sacramento Region, the area’s largest Jewish network. Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights that commemorates the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks in ancient Israel, began Thursday and concludes Friday, Dec. 18. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Temujin Vang, 5, of Sacramento poses for a pictures with Santa Claus as they social distance at Arden Fair mall on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The mall’s annual Santa photo opportunity is contactless this year, and masks are required, because of the coronavirus. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Nathan Gashaw, 12, a student at St. Ignatius Parish School in Arden Arcade, reacts to a COVID-19 antigen test at Jesuit High School in Carmichael on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Students and staff from Catholic schools in the Sacramento diocese participated in the drive-thru testing in preparation for the resumption of classroom instruction after the Christmas break. “It’s important to get testing because a high percentage of kids who have COVID tend to be asymptomatic, and they tend to be asymptomatic during a time when they could pass it on to other people,” said Lincoln Snyder, superintendent and executive director of schools in the diocese. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Elena Medley, 7, shows off her dance moves during a petite crew hip-hop class for second graders in the parking lot of the Leighton Dance Project in Folsom on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic. The dance studio has been teaching classes outside. Students can join via Zoom from home or they can take a class with teachers via Zoom inside the studio. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Woodcreek High football teammates and cousins, Amari Taylor, 17, center, and Dashawn Bradley, 16, center right, stand with fellow athletes and parents during a “Let Them Play” rally in Rocklin, one of a series of rallies across California on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, to push for the resumption of high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic. Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

Freyja Strandberg, 6, center, does schoolwork on her laptop near Oakview Community Elementary in Orangevale on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, as parents and children participate in a sit-in demonstration protesting distance learning at San Juan Unified School District, demanding for in-person learning. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

For the first time in 14 months, high-school-age football players strap on their pads to play a Friday night football game Feb. 12, 2021, at Capital Christian High School in Sacramento County for the California Association of Private Sports debut weekend. The club, composed of about a dozen teams from Central Valley communities, features more than 600 high-school-age players, mostly from private schools, sidelined from sports by California COVID-19 guidelines. Cautious about media coverage, the club denied the Bee’s request to photograph the event. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kortnei Hamilton of Gridley looks out the car window with her kids Hanlyn, 4, Sabyn, 3, and her husband Marcus, to get an up-close look at a Qianzhousaurus at Jurassic Quest, a drive-through dinosaur exhibition that opened in West Sacramento on Friday in the parking lot of Sutter Health Park. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

First grader Sophia Frazier does her schoolwork behind a plastic divider – only the students near the teacher’s desk seemed to have them – during class at Two Rivers Elementary School on Monday, March 8, 2021. It was the first day in class at the school for third through fifth graders, but the first graders returned last week. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com