Sacramento police need help finding missing woman. ‘All leads have been exhausted’

Valerie Collins, 61, walked away from her home near Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, California on March 9, 2021, and she has been missing since then.

“All leads have been exhausted” in the disappearance of Valerie Collins, 61, who walked away from her home near Arden Fair Mall on March 9, Sacramento Police Department officials announced Tuesday

Collins left her home without her cellphone or wallet, and she has difficulty walking and might be using a walker, according to police.

The Police Department shared information about Collins’ disappearance on social media Tuesday and asked for help finding her.

Collins is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, has black and gray hair and brown eyes and she has a tattoo of initials on her upper right arm, according to police.

Investigators asked anyone with information that could help find Collins to call the Police Department at 916-264-5471.