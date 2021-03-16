CHP chase from Vacaville to Sacramento ends with crash near the state Capitol

California Highway Patrol officers chased a speeding car early Tuesday morning from Vacaville to downtown Sacramento where the vehicle crashed and overturned onto its roof in front of the state Capitol.

The chase began about 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just west of Allison Drive in Vacaville, when an officer spotted a maroon Ford Mustang speeding, said Officer Miguel Camarena of the CHP Solano Area Office.

Camarena said officers tried to pull over the Mustang but the driver refused to stop. The pursuit ensued and reached speeds of up to 125 mph, he said. The pursuit continued through Solano County and Woodland before heading into Sacramento.

The Mustang entered downtown and was heading east toward the Capitol before it crashed into the traffic circle near Ninth Street and Capitol Mall. Camarena said the Mustang could’ve turned left or right but instead went straight ahead.

The impact of the crash caused the Mustang to overturn and come to rest on its roof. Camarena said the man driving and the woman in the passenger seat remained in the car after the crash and waited for CHP officers to pull them out.

He said the driver and the passengers both had complaints of pain and were medically evaluated. The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on a felony charge of evading police. Camarena said the driver’s name was not immediately available.

The crash caused some damage to landscaping and and traffic signs in the area, Camarena said. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.