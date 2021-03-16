3 arrested after Sacramento police find guns, ‘military ordnance’ in stolen vehicle

Sacramento police say firearms, narcotics and a piece of “military ordnance” were found after officers made contact with a stolen vehicle. Three suspects were arrested for various drug and weapons charges.

Police arrested three suspects after locating firearms, narcotics and “a piece of military ordnance” inside a stolen vehicle and in a motel room Monday evening in Sacramento’s River District area, north of the downtown railyard.

The Sacramento Police Department in social media posts Tuesday said officers first detained the occupants of a stolen vehicle found in the 200 block of Bannon Street, then determined that they were associated with a nearby hotel room.

“The investigation led to the discovery of several firearms as well as a large amount of narcotics,” police tweeted. “Officers also located a piece of military ordnance inside the vehicle.”

The Police Department bomb squad arrived to safely remove the ordnance and is still following up to determine whether it is live. The department also tweeted a photo of the firearms, showing three handguns and a pair of rifles along with cash.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Pablo Arreola, 49-year-old Robert Mondragon and 23-year-old Eric Torres on a variety of weapons and narcotics charges, according to the Police Department. All three are in custody at the Sacramento County main jail downtown and are ineligible for bail.

Torres was booked on eight felony counts, including one related to the stolen vehicle, jail records show.