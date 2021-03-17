Merced County family awarded millions for Valley skydiving accident that killed man, 18

A Merced County family, whose 18-year-old son died in a 2016 parachute accident, was awarded a $40 million dollar judgment this week against the owner of a troubled skydiving school with a history of tragic deaths.

Paul Van Der Walde, the attorney representing the family of Los Banos resident Tyler Turner, said the multi-million-dollar penalty is significant not only because of the amount, but because it specifically targets the owner of the skydiving school Skydivers Guild Inc., Bill Dause.

Dause declined to discuss the lawsuit saying: “We appreciate your call, but no comment.”

Van Der Walde alleged during the nearly five years of litigation that Dause would create new operating corporations to try and shield himself from tax liabilities and penalties. Van Der Walde said that since 1981 at least 21 people have died at the skydiving center near Lodi.

In the proposed order signed by San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Barbara Kronlund on Monday, it reads: “Following court trial Bill Dause is found to be the alter ego of Skydivers Guild Inc. and is responsible for their entire judgment of $40,030,000.

“We hare hoping this will allows us to get this placed closed or be sold to a responsible owner who can operate it safely,” Van Der Walde said.

Tyler Turner’s mother Francine Salazar Turner said that while nothing can bring back her beloved son, she plans to use the money to honor her son, who was a straight-A high school student.

“He was an amazing person,” Francine Turner said. “He had an adventurous spirit and wanted to do so much in this world.”

Turner said her son had a 4.3 grade point average and earned a full scholarship to the UC Merced, where he planned to focus on biomedical engineering.

Tyler Turner and the skydiving instructor he was jumping in tandem with died on Aug. 6 2016 near the skydiving center. Investigators said he plummeted 13,000 feet to the ground when the instructor, who was attached to Tyler by a harness, could not get their parachutes open.