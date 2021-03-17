Local

Two drivers killed in Highway 160 crash in Sacramento County identified by coroner

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Rio Vista Fire Department

Two men killed in a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 160 in south Sacramento County have been identified by the coroner.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office says 23-year-old Jofny Flores of Sacramento and 26-year-old Charles Edwards died in what California Highway Patrol officials reported as a head-on collision on Highway 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge.

The CHP South Sacramento office in a news release said Rio Vista Fire Department personnel arrived to the scene of the crash, reported around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, and declared the driver and sole occupant of each vehicle deceased at the scene.

CHP officials said there were no witnesses but evidence including major front-end damage to both vehicles indicate the vehicles collided head-on.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP news release.

The collision shut down southbound Highway 160 in the area for a few hours Tuesday morning.

