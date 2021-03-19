First known case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Placer County, health officials say

A variant of the coronavirus believed to be more transmissible that was first discovered in the United Kingdom was found in Placer County, according to local health officials.

In a news release, Placer County officials said the B.1.1.7 variant was found in a patient with no known travel history, indicating that the person may have been infected via community transmission.

The infected person’s isolation period — which normally lasts two weeks — has already passed, according to the county.

“The detection of this variant is not a surprise but is a reminder than the pandemic has not ended,” Placer County’s Health and Human Services Director and Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham said in a prepared statement. “Even as we continue an aggressive vaccination campaign, it is important to continue to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 – and therefore limit the spread of variants – in our community, such as masking and distancing.”

Officials said no further information regarding the case would be released.

In early February, the UK variant was found in nearby Yolo County. Data from the California Department of Public Health shows that 265 people have been infected with confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant across the state.

Studies suggest that the variant may be up to 50% more transmissible than the coronavirus which swept through California starting in March of last year. Early studies also suggest that current vaccines are effective in preventing the variant.