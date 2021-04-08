See COVID vaccination rates in every Sacramento County ZIP code

Health officials have fully vaccinated more than one in five Sacramento County adults in less than four months.

However, vaccination rates vary widely by ZIP code, ranging from around 10% in some places to around 35% in others, with high-poverty areas usually lagging behind wealthier communities, according to county health figures and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Among ZIP codes with at least 10,000 residents, the highest rates of vaccinations among adults at the start of the month were in 95864 (east Arden), 95819 (east Sacramento), 95831 (Pocket) and 95818 (Land Park), health and census data show. At least 32% of adults in each of those ZIPs was fully vaccinated.

The lowest rate of vaccinations among adults at the start of the month were in 95660 (North Highlands), 95842 (Foothill Farms), 95838 (Del Paso Heights), 95815 (Old North Sacramento), and 95824 (Lemon Hill). Less than 13% of adults in each of those neighborhoods was fully vaccinated.

Many of the areas with the lowest vaccinations rates had the highest rates of COVID-19 infections during the last year. Likewise, many places in Sacramento County with high current rates of vaccination had low rates of infection during the last year.

Some of the trends are due to rules about who could get the vaccine first. Sacramento County residents 65 and older have been eligible to receive the vaccine for nearly three months. About 55% of the county’s seniors are fully vaccinated.

About 16% of residents in the 10 Sacramento County ZIP codes with the highest vaccination rates are 65 and older, compared to 11% of residents in the 10 ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates, county health and census data show.

However, an analysis by The Bee found a stronger statistical correlation between poverty and low vaccination rates. About 8% of residents in the 10 Sacramento County ZIP codes with the highest vaccination rates live in poverty, compared to 20% of residents in the 10 ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates.