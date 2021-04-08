Person hospitalized in hazmat incident at Sacramento Caltrans facility, fire officials say

Firefighters have responded to a hazardous materials incident Thursday at a Caltrans facility in East Sacramento after one person was hospitalized with minor respiratory irritation from chemical vapors.

The incident was reported at the California Department of Transportation facility in the 5900 block of Folsom Boulevard, just east of 59th Street.

A hazardous materials team was at the facility working with Caltrans officials to handle the removal of chemicals and ensure the building is safe to re-enter, the Sacramento Fire Department announced shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the person taken to the hospital had minor complaints of respiratory irritation from the chemical vapors.