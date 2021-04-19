Small earthquake shakes Lake County near Middletown, felt as far as Vallejo

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the Anderson Springs area of Lake County near Middletown shortly before noon Monday, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The small quake struck at 11:57 a.m. in the area south of Clear Lake, nearly two miles southwest of Anderson Springs, the USGS reported. Anderson Springs is about 5 miles northwest of Middletown.

Some reported feeling the earthquake as far away as Vallejo, which is more than 60 miles south of Middletown. The strongest shaking was felt in the area just northeast of the epicenter, according to reports submitted to the USGS.

The USGS characterized its intensity as a light earthquake.