Live updates: Sacramento reacts to guilty verdict in George Floyd case

A jury on Tuesday found fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the pavement with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for 9½ minutes during an encounter last year.

Floyd’s death at the hands of police led to numerous protests throughout the United States over the summer and prompted a nationwide call for police reform and an intense scrutiny of police use-of-force tactics.

As the nation awaited Tuesday’s reading just after 2 p.m. of the Chauvin verdict in Minneapolis, civil rights advocates in Sacramento gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza, hoping for a guilty verdict.

Stevante Clark, the older brother of Stephon Clark who was shot and killed by Sacramento police in 2018, came to the park and set up loudspeakers for passersby to listen as the verdict was read in Minneapolis.

After hearing the verdict, Clark called Chauvin’s conviction a “victory,” but one that needs to be followed with a continued effort to produce lasting change.

“Right now, it’s a celebration for George Floyd,” Clark said.

Clark said before the announcement that he hoped the fact the jury only deliberated for about 10 hours was a positive sign, but he had a grim warning for what could transpire in Sacramento if Chauvin is acquitted.

“If this verdict is not guilty, then America is guilty. If this verdict goes guilty then America has time to redeem herself for all the things and the blood that have come,” Clark told The Sacramento Bee before the verdict was announced. “If the verdict is not guilty, it’s going to be very ugly.”

There were only a handful of onlookers at Chavez Plaza, the traditional starting point for protests in Sacramento. Clark was carrying a generator, speakers and other equipment from a large van to place on the stage directly across from City Hall.

“The mothers, we won’t be able to send them out to calm them down. It won’t work that way,” Clark said as they waited for the verdict announcement.

In just the past week, people have gathered near the state Capitol in Sacramento in response to two recent police killings in Minnesota and Illinois. The jury in the Chauvin trial began hearing closing arguments Monday morning, and it’s possible a verdict could be reached this week.

Clark said those recent deaths at the hands of police just shows that more work needs to be done, or “we will never get justice in the streets.” He said he hopes there is no destructive behavior in Sacramento in response to the verdicts tonight. He called that type of behavior “passion without direction” and disrespectful of his brother and others killed by police.

“We want to commemorate their lives and legacies in a positive light,” Clark said.

Police and city officials have not disclosed their preparations for any potential protests in response to the verdict in Chauvin’s trial. Community organizers and activists in Sacramento say they expect to see protesters hit the streets after the verdict is announced, whether the jury convicts or acquits Chauvin.

Many of the buildings and shops downtown were still open Tuesday afternoon with their windows not yet boarded-up with plywood.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Floyd’s death prompted a collective outcry that was a catalyst for the city to make significant police reforms.

“These guilty verdicts is not the end of the quest for justice, but a necessary beginning,” Steinberg posted on his Twitter account. “Our country’s most persistent virus, racism, will not be wiped away with one verdict. But this jury’s decision offers hope that our criminal justice system can hold law enforcement officers to account when they are sworn to protect and serve, and who pose no real threat.”

The mayor said the city’s quest for transparency, accountability and humane policing will continue.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were no signs of demonstrations or protesters gathering near the Capitol, or in other parts of downtown.

Last summer’s protests in Sacramento came as many businesses were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday’s verdict comes as the downtown economy is right in the midst of reopening. Golden 1 Center, for instance, is set Tuesday night to host the Kings’ first home game with fans in attendance since March 2020.

In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that limits when officers can use deadly force. The law is considered one of the strictest in the nation.

In response to the protests last year, Democrats pushed a slew of new bills through the Legislature to further regulate how officers do their job in California.

Among the new laws Newsom signed in 2020 was a ban on carotid artery restraints and chokeholds. The bill’s author, Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, said the legislation was “in response to the murder, the execution of George Floyd by the people who took an oath of office to serve and protect their community,”

Newsom also signed a bill to mandate state prosecutors more frequently investigate officer-involved deaths.

California lawmakers are considering another bill this year that would decertify officers with a record of misconduct. The proposal, Senate Bill 2, is considered a top priority for Democratic leadership and criminal justice activists in California.