Skeletal remains found in Northern California suburb identified as man missing since 2017

Joseph David Sill was identified via DNA as skeletal remains discovered in Roseville in February 2019. Sill had been reported missing in April 2017. Cause of death and whether foul play was involved are unknown.

Authorities have positively identified a deceased victim whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Roseville in early 2019 as a transient man reported missing in 2017.

The remains were identified following forensic DNA testing by the California Department of Justice as those of Joseph David Sill, the Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Sill’s bones had been found near the 600 block of Riverside Avenue and reported to police Feb. 12, 2019. Police said at the time that the skeletal remains appeared to have “been there for some time,” with the cause of death unknown.

A cause of death could not be determined by forensic experts who identified Sill, Roseville police said, and it remains unclear whether foul play was involved.

“Joseph Sill was transient in the Sacramento/Roseville area for many years prior to the discovery of his remains and spent time around Loaves and Fishes and Discovery Park,” the department said in a statement.

Police said Sill’s last known contact with family came in early 2016 and he was formally reported as a missing person in April 2017.

The department says anyone with information about Sill is asked to contact Det. Chris Guild by email at cguild@roseville.ca.us.