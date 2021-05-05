Watch ‘Meet The Bee’s New Editor and Help Shape Our Coverage.’ RSVP now

The Sacramento Bee’s new Executive Editor, Colleen McCain Nelson, is now here in Sacramento and excited to get to know you, our subscribers.

Join us for a Live Q&A with the new editor at Noon on May 12.

This subscriber-only event will be a chance for you to hear from Colleen on how we are changing, as well as an opportunity for you to share some suggestions with us

Bee reporters Marcus D. Smith and Sam Stanton will help ask Colleen your questions and join the discussion about the future of The Bee and local news.

We are taking questions in advance from the community.

RSVP to the live Q&A and submit questions, coverage ideas and stories that’d you’d like to see us cover.

Panelists

What: Meet The Bee’s New Editor and Help Shape Our Coverage

When: Noon, May 12

Where: This subscriber-exclusive event will livestream on sacbee.com’s homepage.

Colleen McCain Nelson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, is The Sacramento Bee’s new executive editor and will also serve as the regional editor for California, where McClatchy operates five newsrooms.

Marcus D. Smith covers Black communities for The Sacramento Bee. Marcus is an alumnus of Texas Southern University in Houston.

Sam Stanton has worked for The Bee since 1991 and has covered a variety of issues, including politics, criminal justice and breaking news.