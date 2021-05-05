Like our subscribers, I have high expectations for The Sacramento Bee

Watch a live Q&A with the new editor of The Sacramento Bee on the future of The Bee and local news.

During my first days at The Sacramento Bee, subscribers filled my inbox with welcome notes, suggestions, complaints — and some encouraging words.

“The Bee is on its way to becoming a world-class newspaper,” one reader told me.

Some others were less enthusiastic in their critiques. But all the readers who took the time to write to me and to share thoughts about our coverage made one thing clear: You want a strong Sacramento Bee that delivers relevant local news and essential information.

As The Bee’s new executive editor, I’m committed to meeting that challenge.

Our subscribers have high expectations for The Bee, and so do I.

That’s why I’m eager to hear more about the stories you want to read and the information that we can provide to help you navigate life in the Sacramento area. With that in mind, I’d like to invite you to a virtual event where I’ll answer your questions and welcome your feedback.

I’m looking forward to sharing updates on The Bee’s focus on accountability journalism and our commitment to covering and connecting with diverse audiences in our community.

Two other Bee journalists will also join the discussion to provide insights into how we cover local news. Sam Stanton is a go-to Bee reporter who has tackled assignments ranging from politics to criminal justice to breaking news. And Marcus D. Smith is The Bee’s first reporter focused exclusively on covering Black communities for our newsroom’s Equity Lab.

This event is the start of what I hope will be a continuing conversation about what you value and how we can ensure that The Bee is a must-read every day.

During my journalism career, I’ve been fortunate to work for both local and national news organizations. I’ve had the opportunity to criss-cross the country and travel the world on assignment. And as a political reporter, I’ve covered everything from the City Council in Haysville, Kansas, to the White House.

But the most meaningful work I’ve done has been the journalism that’s made a difference in the community where I live. And that’s what I aspire to do here.

I’m passionate about local news and appreciative of the readers who care deeply about Sacramento.

I am honored to lead the newsroom at The Bee, a storied news organization with such deep roots in this dynamic city. This is an exciting time to be in Sacramento — and at The Bee — and I’m energized by the chance to find new ways to engage readers and strengthen this relationship.

So, I hope you’ll share your questions and your ideas with me. And please join the virtual conversation at noon on May 12.

»» RSVP and submit your questions here