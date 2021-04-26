Woman killed in I-5 rollover crash identified. Infants in vehicle survived, uninjured

A woman killed in a weekend rollover crash on Interstate 5 in which two infants survived has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner on Monday named the victim as 33-year-old Jessie Marie Scalf.

California Highway Patrol officers responded Saturday evening to find a white Mercedes-Benz SUV rolled over onto its roof east of the freeway in an open field near the Hood Franklin Road exit, south of Elk Grove.

Officers found a pair of infants in the SUV and first responders transported them to UC Davis Medical Center as a precaution. They were released uninjured to their father, authorities said.

CHP officials were still looking into whether the driver may have been impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

No other details are available.