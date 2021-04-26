Olivehurst driver killed in I-80 crash in Roseville, CHP says

A driver was killed in a collision Friday night with a box truck while traveling on Interstate 80 in Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the driver of a Honda SUV heading east on I-80 near Taylor road lost control at about 70 mph, veering for unknown reasons in front of a box truck in an adjacent lane, according to a news release from the CHP Auburn office.

The box truck braked but was unable to avoid the Honda, colliding into it and sending it onto the right shoulder, where it ignited a small grass fire, according to the CHP.

Bystanders helped remove the driver from the Honda, but Roseville Fire Department personnel who arrived to render aid pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The driver was not named but described as a 55-year-old Olivehurst resident. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP’s collision report.

The box truck collided with a pair of trees after hitting the Honda, but its driver was uninjured, according to the CHP.

It is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the collision, which remains under investigation. Identification of the victim and toxicology will be handled by the Placer County Coroner’s Office.

No other details were released.

It was the second deadly crash on I-80 in Roseville in as many nights. One night earlier on Thursday, a multi-vehicle crash near the Douglas Boulevard exit killed an 18-year-old Roseville man.