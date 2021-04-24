Driver killed in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 was 18 years old, CHP says

New details have emerged from the California Highway Patrol after a fatal crash Thursday on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

In a news release, the CHP’s Auburn unit said officers were called out to the three-vehicle crash on eastbound I-80 east of the Douglas Boulevard exit around 9:45 p.m.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old Roseville man dead at the scene. His identification would be made by the Placer County Coroner’s Office, officers said.

CHP investigators determined that the man, driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla, had been headed eastbound when he lost control of the car and swerved into a center median barrier.

After hitting the median, he swerved to the right through traffic, where he was hit by a 2018 Ford Mustang and a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, both headed east.

The victim had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed by his injuries, according to the CHP. Both of the other drivers suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Eastbound lanes of traffic on the highway were closed for about an hour in the area while CHP conducted its investigation into the deadly crash.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 916-663-3344.