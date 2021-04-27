Missing Sonoma County elderly man found in Yolo County with his burned car nearby

Farm workers found a missing Sonoma County elderly man in a field with his burned car nearby on Saturday, April 24, 2021, near County Road 36 and County Road 106 in Yolo County, California.

A missing elderly Sonoma County man was found over the weekend along with the charred remains of his burned car nearby in a Yolo County field, sheriff’s officials said.

The man was found uninjured Saturday in a remote area in the southern part of Yolo near county roads 36 and 106, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who was reported missing two days earlier in Sonoma County, was disoriented when he was found by farm workers in the field, sheriff’s officials said.

The burned car was discovered nearby. Deputies later learned the elderly man had driven the car to the area after getting lost, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“It is unknown how the vehicle fire started, but we are thankful nobody was injured,” sheriff’s officials said in a social media post. “We want to thank the community members for the assist in reuniting the man with his worried family.”