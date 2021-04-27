Woman who attacked elderly business owner with metal bar is sought, Sacramento police say

Detectives on Tuesday were looking for a woman suspected of using a metal bar to assault an elderly business owner in what police say was an unprovoked attack earlier this month in Sacramento’s College/Glen neighborhood.

The unsolved case was featured this week on the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers website. Detectives are asking for public’s help identifying the woman suspected of assaulting the business owner, as well as the driver of a sport utility vehicle who could possibly identify the suspect.

The assault occurred April 12 in the 3300 block of Julliard Drive, just north of Folsom Boulevard. The 71-year-old woman was pulling up to her business when she was attacked by an unidentified woman with a metal bar, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The injured victim escaped into her business and the suspect walked away. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police said investigators canvassed the area and witnesses identified a suspect captured on security camera video at a nearby liquor store. The video featured on the Crime Stoppers website shows the suspect walking up to a gold Chevrolet SUV before getting in and leaving the area.

Investigators believe the SUV driver was not connected to the assault, but he may know the suspect’s identity. Police said the SUV had a black push bar in front, an oxidized hood, a “RAIDERS” sticker on its passenger side front fender, a spare rear tire on its passenger side and tinted windows.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect in this assault to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.