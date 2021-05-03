Overnight grass fire at Discovery Park in Sacramento mostly contained, officials say

Firefighters responded overnight to a vegetation fire at Discovery Park in Sacramento, as dry and windy conditions continued in Northern California to begin May.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted at 6 a.m. Monday that the fire stood at 14 acres and was 90% contained. The fire was first reported around 11:15 p.m. Sunday near the 1100 block of Garden Highway on the north side of the American River and estimated at about 5 acres.

The Fire Department said in social media posts early Monday morning the fire was burning in “dense vegetation and hard to access areas,” and extinguishing the fire would likely take several hours.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews also responded Sunday to a three-alarm fire at the public dump on Florin Perkins Road. At 3 a.m. Monday, the Fire Department tweeted that the “blaze was mostly extinguished late (Sunday) evening but with high winds and debris still smoldering, firefighters will not let their guard down,” with personnel assigned to stay at the scene overnight.

