Sacramento Fire Department fights large blaze at Florin Perkins public dump, officials say

The Sacramento Fire Department is fighting a large blaze that started Sunday at a public dump near Rosemont.

In a social media update at 1:37 p.m., the department said the fire started at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site just south of Jackson Road at Florin Perkins Road.

Fire officials added that a grass fire also sparked in the same area. No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.