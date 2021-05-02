Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento Fire Department fights large blaze at Florin Perkins public dump, officials say

The Sacramento Fire Department is fighting a large blaze that started Sunday at a public dump near Rosemont.

In a social media update at 1:37 p.m., the department said the fire started at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site just south of Jackson Road at Florin Perkins Road.

Fire officials added that a grass fire also sparked in the same area. No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.

Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
