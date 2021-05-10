Are allergies bothering you? Here’s when Sacramento area will get a break from the wind

The blustery weather that pounded the Sacramento area over that past few days is expected weaken this week, along with a decreasing amount of pollen swirling in the air, according to forecasters.

The region was kept on alert over the weekend as gusty wind reaching speeds of 35 to 45 mph in the Sacramento area, which extended a red flag warning through Tuesday as the threat of fast-moving wildfires remained. The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind speeds were expected to start dropping to about 15 to 20 mph Monday evening, and 9 to 14 mph after midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph overnight.

Breezy weather was expected to pick up mid-Tuesday morning, but the wind was expected to continue to decline later in the day, according to Erick Kurth, National Weather Service meteorologist. Tuesday’s forecast in Sacramento is sunny with a high near 95 degrees and northerly wind of 6 to 8 mph.

Those suffering from seasonal allergies could also experienced improved conditions as the wind speeds weaken.

The allergy forecasting website Pollen.com on Monday put Sacramento at 8.5 out of 12, which is considered a medium-to-high level on its pollen index. The pollen forecast for the rest of the week was supposed to stay in the medium-to-high level, but dropping to 7.5 on Tuesday and inching back up to 7.7 by Friday.

The top allergens in the Sacramento area on Monday were tree allergens mulberry and oak, along with grass allergens, according to the website.

Another day of breezy north winds continues for much of the Valley. The strongest winds will be seen in the afternoon, becoming lighter this evening. Critical fire weather conditions still exist through tomorrow so be sure to practice fire safety. #OneLessSpark #cawx pic.twitter.com/bnsG3Z5S1e — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 10, 2021

Kurth said Tuesday’s breezy weather will not include the strong wind the Sacramento area saw over the weekend. And the northerly dry wind will shift to a southerly Delta Breeze that will cool temperatures into the weekend, moving the Sacramento area away from dangerous wildfire conditions.

“The wind won’t be as strong, and the humidity levels will gradually go up,” Kurth said.

He said high temperatures in the Sacramento area are expected to be in the low 90s Thursday and drop to the upper 80s by Friday. There’s a possibility of cooler weather system to move into the region over the weekend, Kurth said, and the Sierra Nevada could see some showers or thunderstorms.

Very low humidity and north winds continue through Tuesday. Make sure you take steps to prevent starting a wildfire! Avoid using equipment that creates sparks and make sure no vehicle parts drag on the ground. #cawx #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/5Wwf4WSbMU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 10, 2021