Fire crews call off Delta search after person falls in water near Mokelumne bridge

Search and rescue crews with multiple agencies search the Delta near the Mokelumne River Bridge for a victim who reportedly fell into water without a life jacket on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

A person who fell into the Delta near the Mokelumne River Bridge on Sunday is presumed dead, with emergency officials transitioning the rescue effort to a search for the victim’s body, which has not yet been recovered.

The River Delta Fire District in an afternoon social media post said the victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was among three people who fell into the Delta near the bridge. The other two were able to swim safely to shore.

Numerous agencies including the Coast Guard, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and the Sacramento County, Contra Costa County and San Joaquin County sheriff’s offices assisted in a search and rescue effort before it was called off, with the victim presumed drowned.

“The incident has transitioned from a rescue to a search for the victim and has been turned over to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department,” the River Delta Fire District wrote.

No description of the potential drowning victim was provided.