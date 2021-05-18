Man who drowned in Delta near Mokelumne River Bridge identified by Sacramento coroner

Search and rescue crews with multiple agencies search the Delta near the Mokelumne River Bridge for a victim who reportedly fell into water without a life jacket on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The body of a man who drowned in the Delta after falling in the water near the Mokelumne River Bridge on Sunday has been recovered and identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the man Tuesday as 22-year-old Jahvon Patton of Oakland.

The River Delta Fire District said Sunday that the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, did not resurface. Two others who fell into the Delta near the bridge were able to swim safely to shore.

A multi-agency rescue effort was called off later Sunday and transitioned to a search effort led by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The fire district announced Monday evening that search crews had recovered the body and wrote in a social media post that the victim “drowned near the Mokelumne River Bridge while vacationing with his family and friends.”