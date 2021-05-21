See 47 sites across Sacramento being considered for homeless shelters, camps, tiny homes

Sacramento officials have identified dozens of sites across the city where homeless shelters, tiny homes, permitted camps and safe parking lots could be placed.

As part of Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s “homeless master plan,” all eight City Council members recently unveiled new potential sites to shelter homeless individuals in their districts.

If all the projects come to fruition, the result could be an extensive expansion of the city’s homeless program.

“This is only part one of our months-long effort to do something that I believe will be transformative for our city and this very serious problem,” Steinberg said during a council meeting Tuesday.

The list includes potential sites the council members floated for shelters, tiny homes, or Safe Ground camp sites. Safe Ground locations allow people to sleep in designated areas in tents or vehicles, and come with security, showers, bathrooms and services. The city has Safe Ground sites open under the W-X freeway and at Miller Park, but they are full.

Many of the sites listed below still need approval from private property owners or government agencies, in addition to community outreach. Permanent and scattered site housing locations are not included in the list unless they are for tiny homes. Projects that are currently open or where the opening has been announced — such as a large shelter in Meadowview and one being built under the W-X freeway — are also not included in the list.

The council is expected to vote on the master plan — essentially a map marking properties across the city for potential homeless projects — in July. The Sacramento Bee compiled the sites named in the council presentations to see how the map is shaping up.

District 1 - North Natomas. Angelique Ashby

▪ Undisclosed location: A family shelter with 110 units in a converted motel in North Natomas

District 2 - North Sacramento. Sean Loloee

▪ Regional Transit parking lot on Roseville Road

District 3 - South Natomas, East Sacramento. Jeff Harris

▪ Rosin Court

▪ Lanatt Street

▪ 6260 Folsom Blvd.: Former New York Bagel Boys

▪ Cal Expo: Lots A, P and Z.

District 4 - Central City, Land Park. Katie Valenzuela

▪ 2021 W St.: YMCA

▪ 2101 S St.: Former Rite Aid

▪ 4880 Freeport Blvd.: Old Raley’s parking lot

▪ Caltrans lots under the W-X freeway, from 15th Street east

District 5 - Oak Park, Curtis Park, South Sacramento. Jay Schenirer

▪ 2709 Florin Rd.: RT parking lot

▪ 6200 Franklin Blvd.: Former Campbell’s Soup property. Primarily in the county.

▪ 3001 26th Ave.

▪ 3216 Martin Luther King Blvd.

▪ 3908 Broadway

▪ 2500 47th Ave.

▪ 3736 Stockton Blvd.

▪ 2760 29th Ave.

▪ 2760 Sutterville Rd.

▪ Highway 99 and Fruitridge

▪ Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard

District 6 - Tahoe Park, South Sacramento. Eric Guerra

▪ 6701 Lemon Hill Ave.

▪ 63rd Street and Dias Ave.

▪ 6380 63rd St.

▪ 4831 63rd St.

▪ 8571 Jackson Rd.

▪ 6301 Elder Creek Rd.

▪ 8100 Berry Ave.

▪ 8145 Berry Ave.

▪ 2601 Redding Ave.

▪ 3001 Ramona Ave.

▪ 301 Bicentennial Court

▪ 8637 Folsom Blvd.

▪ 8647 Folsom Blvd.

▪ 8651 Folsom Blvd.

▪ 3009 Power Inn Rd.

▪ 3400 Power Inn Rd.

▪ 3562 Ramona Ave

▪ 7901 Amador Ave

▪ 5800 Power Inn Rd.

▪ 6781 Power Inn Rd.

▪ 8505 Morrison Creek Dr.

▪ 6051 S. Watt Ave.

▪ 5905 Jimolene Dr.

▪ 5913 Jimolene Dr.

A video from a community meeting can be viewed on Guerra’s Facebook page.

District 7 - Pocket/Greenhaven, Valley Hi. Rick Jennings

▪ 4801 Cosumnes River Blvd.: Franklin light rail station parking lot

District 8 - Meadowview, South Sacramento. Mai Vang

▪ 2875 Meadowview Rd.: 125 tiny homes in a community called Meadowview Village, including permanent housing with services.