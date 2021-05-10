Next round of Sacramento coronavirus rental assistance opens Tuesday. Here’s how to apply

A “For Rent” sign outside an apartment building in Sacramento. AP file

Sacramentans can apply for the next round of coronavirus rental assistance starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

To qualify, renters must:

▪ Be renting in the city or county of Sacramento

▪ Have household gross income at or below $50,750 for a household of one ranging to $95,700 for a household of eight

▪ Have at least one household member who is unemployed or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or has experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

▪ Demonstrate a risk of being unhoused or housing instability

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency is awarding the rental assistance using about $100 million awarded to the city and county from the state and federal government, according to an SHRA news release. Officials expect more federal funding for rental assistance to be on the way, under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applicants may use the funds for back rent and/or utility bills in arrears from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, the release said.

SHRA previously accepted rental assistance applications from February until March 19, and received nearly 13,000 applications. Officials expect to award assistance to all who applied who qualify. Those who applied then do not need to apply again.

Renters can submit applications at www.shra.org/sera. Applicants can also check the status of their application at that website.