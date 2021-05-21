Billie Eilish announces world tour, coming to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in 2022

AP FILE -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish has announced dates for her world tour, and she’s coming to Sacramento in 2022.

Eilish will perform at Golden 1 Center on March 30 as part of her “Happier Than Ever” tour, the venue and artist announced Friday morning. Presale tickets and more information are available via Ticketmaster.

Eilish’s visit to Sacramento was delayed by nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. A planned April 2020 stop on her “Where Do We Go?” world tour was one of the first musical performances canceled or postponed by the venue after California imposed event restrictions due to the public health emergency.

Eilish is one of a few superstars now set to come to Golden 1 Center next March. A Justin Bieber show originally scheduled for May 2020 is now planned for March 4, 2022, and The Weeknd’s twice-rescheduled “After Hours” tour — first planned for August 2020, then August 2021 — is set to come to town March 6, 2022.

Eilish last performed in Sacramento at Ace of Spades in 2018.

Golden 1 Center and other venues nationwide have been gradually rescheduling canceled or postponed concerts as the COVID-19 situation improves across the U.S. BottleRock, an annual Napa Valley music festival that’s one of Northern California’s biggest each year, recently announced its lineup for this September.