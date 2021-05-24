Sacramento to consider stiff fines for illegal fireworks after complaints soared in 2020

Last summer, fireworks complaints soared in Sacramento and across the country. This year, city officials are hoping to crack down on fireworks that violate the city code by imposing new fines.

Here’s what you need to know about the amended ordinance, which the City Council will consider Tuesday, in preparation for the Fourth of July.

When would fireworks be allowed to be discharged?

Illegal fireworks are never allowed in the city. Legal “safe and sane” fireworks would be allowed to be discharged between noon and 11 p.m. on June 28 and between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. from June 29 through July 4, according to a city staff report.

How much would the fines be?

Fines are $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second violation within one year of the first violation, and $5,000 for each additional violation within one year of the first violation.

Who would get fined?

The city would cite the person in charge of a private property where the fireworks are discharged — either the owner, tenant, landlord or property manager of the property. The city could also cite a person who otherwise organizes or controls activity on the property.

In order to issue a citation, an officer would need to be physically present for the firework discharge, Fire Marshal Jason Lee told the City Council’s Law and Legislation Committee earlier this month.

“We’ll document that and perhaps take a photo if we can,” Lee said. “And then we would then issue the citation first to the property owner but then we always have an appeals process so that we can vet and figure out exactly if it is the property owner and/or if it’s another responsible person.”

When can legal fireworks be sold?

Noon to 10 p.m. on June 28 and 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on July 29 through July 4.

When is it legal to possess legal fireworks?

Between noon on June 28 through 12:01 a.m. on July 5.

When does the council vote?

The item is scheduled for a council vote at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website.