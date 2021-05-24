Local

Homes evacuated due to grass fire south of Mather Airport, Sacramento officials say

Firefighters on Monday May 24, 2021, were working to corral a grass fire just south of Mather Airport near Westerly Drive and Excelsior Road, which forced the evacuation of some nearby homes.
Firefighters on Monday afternoon were working to corral a grass fire just south of Mather Airport which forced the evacuation of some nearby homes, fire officials said.

The vegetation fire started with about 3 acres burned near Westerly Drive and Excelsior Road in the community of Mather, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced on Twitter about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

About 20 minutes later, fire officials reported that the fire had grown to about 5 to 7 acres and was moving at a moderate rate of spread. They also said Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were helping evacuate residents from nearby homes along Aubergine Way.

Residents who were evacuated who were initially sent to a Weatherly Drive evacuation center were being helped by school district officials at Mather Heights Elementary School, according to the Fire District.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, fire officials announced that the evacuation order was lifted.

